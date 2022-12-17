HighTower Trust Company N.A. Buys New Shares in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SOXL. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 102.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 60,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537,216 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at about $4,186,000. Thames Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at about $11,820,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 111.8% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 554,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,269,000 after acquiring an additional 292,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the second quarter valued at about $3,009,000.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Stock Performance

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.03. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares has a 52 week low of $6.21 and a 52 week high of $74.21.

