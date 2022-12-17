Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,667 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.14% of Constellation Brands worth $58,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 0.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in Constellation Brands by 0.7% during the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 2.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA grew its position in Constellation Brands by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:STZ opened at $231.36 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.59 and a 1 year high of $261.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $241.69 and a 200-day moving average of $241.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 746.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.98.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.29. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 300.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total value of $239,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 350,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,671,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 24,347,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $239,060,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,671,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock worth $1,124,869,978 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. OTR Global raised Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands to $281.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.21.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Articles

