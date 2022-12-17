Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $72.86 Million Position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its holdings in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,955,872 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 771,786 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 3.05% of Canadian Solar worth $72,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,168 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,107 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,203 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,195 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. 50.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $34.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.28. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.15 and a 12-month high of $47.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.55.

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSIQ shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

