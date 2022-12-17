The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,314,478 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,046 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 1.55% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $83,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota increased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 8,814.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 115.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wolfe Research cut The Descartes Systems Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.56.

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $68.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 64.26 and a beta of 1.03. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.19 and a twelve month high of $83.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.00.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $121.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.10 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 8.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

