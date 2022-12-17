HighTower Trust Company N.A. Acquires Shares of 15,988 Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 25,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 13,280 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,438,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of ETRN stock opened at $6.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $11.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -1.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.02.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 153.15% and a positive return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $331.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.03 million. On average, research analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently -13.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.17.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

Featured Articles

