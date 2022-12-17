HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 972,910 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 465,102 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $56,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Parkwood LLC grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 53.3% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 102,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 35,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the second quarter valued at about $105,000. 17.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on HDFC Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

HDB stock opened at $68.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $50.61 and a 1 year high of $72.20. The firm has a market cap of $127.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.68.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 23.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.