HighTower Trust Company N.A. Acquires 13,852 Shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) by 333.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,852 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 44.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the period. RR Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 2.5% during the second quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 4,888,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,204,000 after acquiring an additional 121,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 14.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,734,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,438,000 after buying an additional 581,982 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,039,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,167,000 after buying an additional 60,134 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy in the first quarter valued at $162,000.

Get Genesis Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Genesis Energy

In related news, insider Edward T. Flynn acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $200,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Genesis Energy Stock Performance

Shares of GEL opened at $9.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $13.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.30.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $721.25 million for the quarter.

Genesis Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is -67.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genesis Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Genesis Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.