Mackenzie Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 251,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 55,074 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.10% of Sherwin-Williams worth $51,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 257.5% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of SHW opened at $240.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $195.24 and a 12-month high of $354.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $231.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $288.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.32.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

