Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 989,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,470 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $52,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 127,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Roth Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.6% during the third quarter. Roth Financial Partners LLC now owns 465,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,535,000 after purchasing an additional 66,432 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 60,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 10,220 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.2% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 119,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after purchasing an additional 12,722 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $61.42 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.84 and its 200 day moving average is $59.03.

