Mackenzie Financial Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 896,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 296,129 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $75,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,543,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 532,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,613,000 after buying an additional 113,314 shares during the period. Seneca House Advisors raised its holdings in Blackstone by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 84,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,101,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 96,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,109,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Blackstone by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. 61.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Price Performance

BX opened at $75.39 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.75 and a 12-month high of $138.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.52. The company has a market capitalization of $52.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 101.70%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $137,004.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 695,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,685,448.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $137,004.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 695,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,685,448.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,545,239 shares of company stock valued at $257,780,080 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on BX. Argus decreased their price target on Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.90.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

