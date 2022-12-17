Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 69,171 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 489,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,171 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in STERIS were worth $81,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of STERIS by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,786,586,000 after acquiring an additional 143,253 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of STERIS by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,187,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,979,609,000 after acquiring an additional 59,414 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of STERIS by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,598,458 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $947,972,000 after acquiring an additional 235,311 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of STERIS by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,785 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $874,238,000 after acquiring an additional 11,696 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of STERIS by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,687,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $347,941,000 after acquiring an additional 21,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Stock Performance

NYSE STE opened at $183.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.07 and a 200-day moving average of $193.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of -1,663.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $159.21 and a 52-week high of $255.93.

STERIS Announces Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.01). STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,708.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.40.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

