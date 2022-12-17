Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 152,296 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 368,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 152,296 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 0.12% of Republic Services worth $50,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 48,259.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 20,269 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RSG shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Republic Services to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Republic Services from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.63.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $131.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $113.57 and a one year high of $149.17.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 11.24%. Sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.23%.

Republic Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Featured Stories

