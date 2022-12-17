Mackenzie Financial Corp Boosts Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $71,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 80.6% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $811.77 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $562.90 and a 52 week high of $870.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $810.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $725.50. The firm has a market cap of $50.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.71. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 319.55% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total transaction of $1,285,215.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,550.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total transaction of $145,004.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 66,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,961,523.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.81, for a total value of $1,285,215.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,550.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,327 shares of company stock valued at $21,871,058. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $855.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $821.67.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.