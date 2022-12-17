7,985 Shares in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Purchased by HighTower Trust Company N.A.

HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in American Assets Trust during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Assets Trust by 207.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in American Assets Trust by 117.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in American Assets Trust during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its position in American Assets Trust by 49.3% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

American Assets Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:AAT opened at $26.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.08. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.00 and a 1-year high of $39.20.

American Assets Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 180.28%.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.30 per share, with a total value of $546,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,247,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,343,700.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,668,000. Insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $25.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Assets Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.