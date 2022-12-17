HighTower Trust Company N.A. Has $251,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,609 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 22,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 61.1% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $1,192,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IWR stock opened at $67.45 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.73 and a twelve month high of $83.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.76 and a 200-day moving average of $68.06.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

