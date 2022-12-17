10,395 Shares in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Acquired by HighTower Trust Company N.A.

HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 22.5% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 1.1% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 45,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 82.5% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 9.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut InvenTrust Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on InvenTrust Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of InvenTrust Properties stock opened at $23.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.26. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $32.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.2052 per share. This is a boost from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. InvenTrust Properties’s payout ratio is presently 134.43%.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a premier multi-tenant retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood centers, and select power centers that often have a grocery component, predominantly in Sun Belt markets with favorable demographics. We seek to continue to execute our strategy to enhance our multi-tenant retail platform by further investing in grocery-anchored centers with essential retail in our current markets, while exhibiting focused and disciplined capital allocation.

