HighTower Trust Company N.A. Buys New Position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Alexander & Baldwin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,751,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $494,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 619,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,121,000 after purchasing an additional 17,517 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 196.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 794,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,266,000 after purchasing an additional 526,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 571,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,258,000 after purchasing an additional 120,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Alexander & Baldwin Price Performance

ALEX stock opened at $19.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $25.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 53.44 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.69.

Alexander & Baldwin Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 244.44%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALEX. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Alexander & Baldwin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Alexander & Baldwin Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

