EQT (NYSE:EQT) Shares Up 2.4%

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) shot up 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.90 and last traded at $38.73. 160,911 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 8,574,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on EQT. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on EQT to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on EQT from $73.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Tudor Pickering cut EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EQT from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on EQT from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.65.

EQT Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

EQT Announces Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Equities analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. EQT’s payout ratio is 13.27%.

Insider Transactions at EQT

In other news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $4,104,433.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 297,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,373,049.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in EQT in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in EQT in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EQT in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in EQT in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

