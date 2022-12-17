Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Trading Down 9.7% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) fell 9.7% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $13.50 and last traded at $13.53. 27,828 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,002,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.98.

Specifically, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 41,166 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $458,589.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,476,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,446,004.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 41,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $458,589.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,476,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,446,004.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $539,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,543,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,213,190.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,255,639 shares of company stock worth $16,196,751. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.38.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.08. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -228.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 628,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.64% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

