Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $58.32 and last traded at $58.23. Approximately 18,235 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 739,848 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CALM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Cal-Maine Foods from a “c+” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on Cal-Maine Foods to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Cal-Maine Foods from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of -0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.46.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.17. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $658.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 102.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. This is a boost from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is 60.35%.

Insider Transactions at Cal-Maine Foods

In other news, Director James E. Poole sold 5,000 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $297,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,909 shares in the company, valued at $648,540.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cal-Maine Foods

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter worth about $817,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 6.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 42.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.