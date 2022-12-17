Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Shares Up 2.6%

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.18 and last traded at $27.13. 72,837 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,076,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RRC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Range Resources from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. TD Securities raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Range Resources to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

Range Resources Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.30. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Range Resources had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 60.30%. Range Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 267.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 6.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Range Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources during the second quarter worth about $901,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Range Resources during the second quarter worth about $371,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources during the second quarter worth about $991,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the second quarter worth about $740,000. Finally, Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources during the first quarter worth about $562,000. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

