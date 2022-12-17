ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Overweight

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $75.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $68.00.

OKE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays cut their price target on ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup began coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.91.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Stock Performance

OKE stock opened at $64.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.73. ONEOK has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $75.07.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 7.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ONEOK will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONEOK

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in ONEOK by 6.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 66,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,725,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,630,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,435,000 after acquiring an additional 102,474 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 101.0% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 325,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,040,000 after acquiring an additional 163,332 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 10.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 23,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.