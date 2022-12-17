Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,510,000 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the November 15th total of 8,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $1,545,063.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,718.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 29.5% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.6% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.9% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 29.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 11.7% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $79.28 on Friday. Cardinal Health has a twelve month low of $48.41 and a twelve month high of $81.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.34. The company has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.24. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 252.82% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $49.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.88 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 32.35%.

CAH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.45.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

