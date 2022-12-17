Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $130.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $124.00.

PLD has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Prologis from $193.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prologis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Prologis to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $146.00.

Prologis stock opened at $112.24 on Friday. Prologis has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $174.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.96.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Prologis will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 58.63%.

In related news, Director David P. Oconnor purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Prologis by 1.2% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 1.6% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 1.6% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acas LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acas LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

