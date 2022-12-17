Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFG. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 37.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 52,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 14,190 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $709,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 35.7% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $84.92 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.05 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.99. The firm has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.41%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $78.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 14,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total value of $1,123,341.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,512.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

About Principal Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

