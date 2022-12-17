Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HOLX. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 59.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 409.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 163.9% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $1,054,512.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,193,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $2,047,780.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,860,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $1,054,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,193,797.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hologic Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $73.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $80.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.17.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.68 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 26.77%. The business’s revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Cowen lowered their target price on Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Hologic from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.92.

About Hologic

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Recommended Stories

