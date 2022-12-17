Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 155 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Biogen by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $223.00 to $299.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Biogen from $221.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Argus upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.75.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $284.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $285.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.64. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.16 and a 1-year high of $311.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.64. Biogen had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total transaction of $1,683,617.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,928.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

