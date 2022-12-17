78,450 Shares in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Purchased by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 78,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Presima Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 26,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 45,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 18,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.50 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

Healthcare Realty Trust Increases Dividend

HR opened at $18.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.22. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $34.26. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.15 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 459.28%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

Featured Stories

