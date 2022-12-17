Lynch & Associates IN Cuts Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Lynch & Associates IN reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,255 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,939 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 8.0% of Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $27,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 25.4% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Barclays set a $296.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Microsoft Stock Down 1.7 %

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT stock opened at $244.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $344.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.13.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.31%.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

