Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,859 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHP. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 445,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,847,000 after acquiring an additional 27,347 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 124,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,950,000 after purchasing an additional 16,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $52.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.55. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $51.47 and a 1-year high of $63.15.

