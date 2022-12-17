Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 82,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VST. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the first quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 27.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 2,324.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 930.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Vistra news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at $319,956,442.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,956,442.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total transaction of $1,533,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,524,138.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 30,000 shares of company stock worth $701,200 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VST opened at $24.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $27.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of -23.37 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.78.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.24). Vistra had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a positive return on equity of 44.82%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a $0.193 dividend. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently -71.84%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vistra from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

