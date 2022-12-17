Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $2.67 Million Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,094 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 1,434.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,845,844 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $315,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530,018 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter worth $116,725,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at about $99,081,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Best Buy by 46.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,621,004 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $105,674,000 after acquiring an additional 514,856 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 47.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,452,173 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $94,508,000 after acquiring an additional 468,285 shares during the period. 79.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BBY shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Best Buy from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Best Buy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Best Buy to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Best Buy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $29,998,234.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 590,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,356,727.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,809.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $29,998,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 590,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,356,727.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 391,325 shares of company stock worth $31,823,450 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBY opened at $79.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.50. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $112.96.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 57.26% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 52.69%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

