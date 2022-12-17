Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,740,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Novartis by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,847,000 after buying an additional 1,010,806 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Novartis by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,085,000 after purchasing an additional 594,194 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Novartis by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,357,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,359,000 after purchasing an additional 487,226 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Novartis by 203.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 662,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,043,000 after purchasing an additional 444,401 shares during the period. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 81 to CHF 78 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.11.

NYSE NVS opened at $90.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.32. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $74.09 and a 52-week high of $94.26. The company has a market cap of $200.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 42.66% and a return on equity of 20.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

