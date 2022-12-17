Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Upgraded to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $41.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $28.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Trip.com Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Trip.com Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.33.

Trip.com Group Stock Up 0.5 %

TCOM stock opened at $34.82 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.61 and a 200-day moving average of $26.29. Trip.com Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.27 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional Trading of Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Trip.com Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 238,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. 54.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

