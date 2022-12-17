Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Barclays

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

TCOM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Trip.com Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Trip.com Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $34.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of -55.27 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Trip.com Group has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $35.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.29.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.72 million. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 14.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that Trip.com Group will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 54.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

