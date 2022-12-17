Allison C. Hoffman Sells 3,109 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHRGet Rating) General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $106,949.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 103,063 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,367.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of PHR opened at $33.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.17 and its 200-day moving average is $24.78. Phreesia, Inc. has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $45.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Phreesia by 11.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Phreesia during the first quarter valued at about $197,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,183,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,204,000 after purchasing an additional 70,865 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 160.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 52,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PHR. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Phreesia to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Phreesia from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Phreesia from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Phreesia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Phreesia from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.57.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

