GMS (NYSE:GMS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 25,092 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 254,232 shares.The stock last traded at $52.23 and had previously closed at $53.70.
GMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com raised GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on GMS from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Loop Capital lowered GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on GMS from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.85.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMS. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GMS during the second quarter worth approximately $47,987,000. Coliseum Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in GMS by 10.7% during the second quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 6,131,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,855,000 after purchasing an additional 594,001 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in GMS during the first quarter worth approximately $28,532,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in GMS by 41.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,530,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,168,000 after purchasing an additional 449,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in GMS by 392.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 436,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,000 after purchasing an additional 347,783 shares in the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.
