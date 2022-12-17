PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE) Issues Earnings Results

PURE Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. PURE Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 131.85% and a negative net margin of 192.02%. The firm had revenue of $0.47 million during the quarter.

PURE Bioscience Stock Performance

Shares of PURE opened at $0.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of -0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.19. PURE Bioscience has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PURE Bioscience

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PURE Bioscience stock. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PURE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 809,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000. IFG Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.92% of PURE Bioscience at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About PURE Bioscience

PURE Bioscience, Inc develops and commercializes antimicrobial products that provide solutions to the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC), a non-toxic antimicrobial agent, which offers residual protection, as well as formulates with other compounds.

