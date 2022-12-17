Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $30.76

Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $30.76 and last traded at $30.95, with a volume of 66137 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Lincoln National Stock Down 5.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.74.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($10.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($12.16). The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post -4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $46,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,145.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 294.1% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 25.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

