Ralph A. Clark Sells 455 Shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Stock

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 455 shares of ShotSpotter stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $15,524.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 481,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,434,614.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ShotSpotter Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SSTI opened at $34.97 on Friday. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $39.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.61. The stock has a market cap of $426.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.36.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). ShotSpotter had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $18.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on ShotSpotter from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded ShotSpotter from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded ShotSpotter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 22.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 92.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ShotSpotter in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in ShotSpotter in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in ShotSpotter by 13.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

About ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics to deter a broad set of crime types.

See Also

