Ralph A. Clark Sells 455 Shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Stock

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 455 shares of ShotSpotter stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $15,524.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 481,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,434,614.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
ShotSpotter Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SSTI opened at $34.97 on Friday. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $39.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.61. The stock has a market cap of $426.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.36.
ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). ShotSpotter had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $18.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 22.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 92.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ShotSpotter in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in ShotSpotter in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in ShotSpotter by 13.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.
About ShotSpotter
ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics to deter a broad set of crime types.
