Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) Insider Sells $16,539.78 in Stock

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) insider Christopher Dinsmore sold 9,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $16,539.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 162,936 shares in the company, valued at $294,914.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kronos Bio Stock Performance

KRON opened at $1.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.56. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $15.80. The firm has a market cap of $96.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.07. Equities analysts forecast that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kronos Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Kronos Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Kronos Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kronos Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kronos Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KRON. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Kronos Bio from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Kronos Bio from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kronos Bio in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Kronos Bio from $36.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th.

About Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib, an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

