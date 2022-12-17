Msd Partners, L.P. Sells 7,810 Shares of Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Stock

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICDGet Rating) Director Msd Partners, L.P. sold 7,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total value of $24,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,020,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,665.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Independence Contract Drilling Stock Up 3.0 %

NYSE ICD opened at $3.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $7.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average of $3.41. The company has a market cap of $42.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 5.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independence Contract Drilling

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICD. Glendon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,342,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 478.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 142,219 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in Independence Contract Drilling during the first quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 126.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 114,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 64,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 15.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 46,975 shares in the last quarter. 31.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

About Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs in the Permian Basin, the Haynesville Shale, and the Eagle Ford Shale. Its fleet consists of 24 rigs.

