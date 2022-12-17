ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.45-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $910.00 million-$930.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $885.07 million. ESCO Technologies also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.46-$0.52 EPS.

ESCO Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ESCO Technologies stock opened at $86.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.89. ESCO Technologies has a 12-month low of $60.03 and a 12-month high of $96.69.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.06. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $256.50 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that ESCO Technologies will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 10.13%.

ESE has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens increased their price objective on ESCO Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised ESCO Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 45.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies during the third quarter worth $201,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in ESCO Technologies by 15.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies during the second quarter worth $319,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in ESCO Technologies by 70.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,511 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ESCO Technologies

(Get Rating)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.