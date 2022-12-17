Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 46,240,000 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the November 15th total of 41,240,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $104.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.13. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $114.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.73.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

