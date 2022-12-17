Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $167.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $177.00.

EXR has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Evercore ISI lowered Extra Space Storage from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $162.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $172.25.

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $149.30 on Friday. Extra Space Storage has a 1 year low of $147.05 and a 1 year high of $228.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Extra Space Storage

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 87.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1,875.0% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 987,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,994,000 after buying an additional 937,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,119,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,874,884,000 after buying an additional 612,842 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 16.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,637,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,895,000 after buying an additional 501,723 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 104.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 779,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,540,000 after buying an additional 398,729 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,322,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,589,514,000 after buying an additional 388,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

About Extra Space Storage



Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Stories

