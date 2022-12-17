Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) Lifted to C- at TheStreet

Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Steel Connect Stock Performance

Shares of STCN opened at $1.38 on Thursday. Steel Connect has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.33. The firm has a market cap of $83.71 million, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.44.

Get Steel Connect alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Connect

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STCN. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Steel Connect by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 12,108 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Steel Connect by 43.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 73,671 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Connect during the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Steel Connect during the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Connect during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 47.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Steel Connect

Steel Connect, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides direct marketing and supply chain services in the United States, Mainland China, and internationally. The company provides data-driven marketing solutions, including strategy, data and analytics, response analysis, creative services, lithographic and digital printing, envelope printing and converting, component manufacturing, promotional cards, data processing and hygiene, content and asset management, personalization, lettershop and bindery, and postal optimization and omnichannel marketing campaigns, as well as provides business continuity and disaster recovery services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Connect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Connect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.