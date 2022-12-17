Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Trading Down 0.4 %

NGVC stock opened at $9.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.57. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a one year low of $8.94 and a one year high of $24.25. The stock has a market cap of $205.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.05.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.01%.

A number of research firms have commented on NGVC. TheStreet cut shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NGVC. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 358.9% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 56,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 44,174 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the third quarter worth about $408,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 102.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 69,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 35,300 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 377.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,978 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 27,648 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 100.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 24,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products, including grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, vitamins and dietary supplements, frozen prepared seafood, chocolate truffles, and coconut oil; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

