Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. CLSA raised Futu from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Futu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on Futu from $58.00 to $64.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, DBS Vickers started coverage on Futu in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.10.

Futu stock opened at $66.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.12 and its 200 day moving average is $45.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.55. Futu has a one year low of $21.23 and a one year high of $72.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUTU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Futu by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Futu during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Futu by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Futu during the 3rd quarter worth about $540,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Futu by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 101,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 41,998 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.84% of the company’s stock.

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

