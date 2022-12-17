Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Downgraded by TheStreet

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $6.70 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander (Brasil) presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $5.00.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BSBR opened at $4.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Banco Santander has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $7.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Santander (Brasil)

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSBR. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 12,833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. 14.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

