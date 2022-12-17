Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Lowered to Underperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $14.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DEA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Citigroup lowered Easterly Government Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Compass Point lowered Easterly Government Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Easterly Government Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.25.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Easterly Government Properties Stock Down 4.9 %

DEA stock opened at $14.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 56.36 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.85 and a 200 day moving average of $17.58. Easterly Government Properties has a twelve month low of $13.86 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Easterly Government Properties

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 424.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DEA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 21.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 2.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 203,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 11.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 653,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,822,000 after purchasing an additional 69,587 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 15.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 24.1% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Easterly Government Properties

(Get Rating)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.