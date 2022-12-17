Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Lowered to Underperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $14.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price target of $18.00.
A number of other analysts have also commented on DEA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Citigroup lowered Easterly Government Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Compass Point lowered Easterly Government Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Easterly Government Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.25.
Easterly Government Properties Stock Down 4.9 %
DEA stock opened at $14.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 56.36 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.85 and a 200 day moving average of $17.58. Easterly Government Properties has a twelve month low of $13.86 and a twelve month high of $23.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DEA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 21.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 2.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 203,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 11.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 653,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,822,000 after purchasing an additional 69,587 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 15.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 24.1% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
